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Better When You're Gone (parody)
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47 views • December 09, 2021
Shutting off oil supplies, giving military equipment to our enemies, abandoning Americans and our allies, opening the southern boarder to drugs and terrorists, mandating a dangerous injection, are all unacceptable actions. If you agree you may like this parody.
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