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Tucker Carlson calls out Sidney Powell
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470 views • November 20, 2020
On November 19, 2020 Tucker Carlson calls out Attorney Sidney Powell.
Carlson offered Sidney Powell One Full Week of the Tucker Carlson Tonight program to expose the Voter Computer Fraud Powell continues to claim she has evidence of.
Sidney Powell refused to appear on Carlson’s news program.
Carlson offered Sidney Powell One Full Week of the Tucker Carlson Tonight program to expose the Voter Computer Fraud Powell continues to claim she has evidence of.
Sidney Powell refused to appear on Carlson’s news program.
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