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5.13.26 - The "Best Of" Times
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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It's nearly graduation day for a certain law school student...so in my absence, please enjoy this Best Of Strictly Speaking Unfiltered show! First up, our private Town Hall Meeting with Senator Bernie Moreno from Monday night, followed by my interview with Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall, who shows us the way things ought to be...when local law enforcement partners with federal officers for the safety of all our communities! Enjoy!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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