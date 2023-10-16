Create New Account
Israeli forces shot their own civilians, kibbutz survivor says
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

Yasmin Porat is interviewed on Israeli state broadcaster Kan's Haboker Hazeh radio program on 15 October 2023.

The Israeli woman, who survived the Hamas assault on settlements near the Gaza boundary on 7 October 2023, says Israeli civilians were “undoubtedly” killed by their own security forces. She also says that she and other Israelis detained by the Palestinian fighters were treated "humanely."

FULL STORY: https://electronicintifada.net/content/israeli-forces-shot-their-own-civilians-kibbutz-survivor-says/38861

Mirrored - The Electronic Intifada

Thanks to Taj for Link

