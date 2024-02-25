Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost Over 4,500 Troops, 42 Tanks, 104 Artillery in less than a Week

US Military News





According to data released by Kyiv's military, Russian forces in Ukraine have lost more than 4,500 soldiers since February 3rd. In addition to the human casualties, Russia has also lost 42 tanks, 103 armored fighting vehicles, 104 artillery systems, and 36 drones during the same period.





Ukraine's military reported heavy fighting on the front lines over the past day, with 91 combat clashes, 49 airstrikes, and 52 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.





