UN & WEF, Plot To Destroy Farmers, Famine Imminent

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The Stew Peters Show







AUGUST 5, 2022



We will NOT be shaken by the Globalist PLOT to starve us all!

Clayton Llewelyn joins us again to talk about the UN & World Economic

Forum trying to plan a global food shortage, & how this will impact the entire world forever!

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!

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