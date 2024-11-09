© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Clout: Pfizer Papers, RT News: Trump, Dr Steve Turley: SWING STATES, Paul Joseph Watson | EP1377 - Highlights Begin 11/09/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5nksw2-ep1377.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Daily Clout 11/09 - "'The Pfizer Papers': Analyzing the Hidden Data" w/ Project Director Amy Kelly
https://rumble.com/embed/v5l2nsb/?pub=2trvx
***
RT News 11/09 - Trump is smart enough to find a way to make a Russia-Ukraine deal - Dennis Kucinich
https://rumble.com/embed/v5kztpb/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 11/09 - SWING STATES WILL NEVER BE THE SAME!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5kx64h/?pub=2trvx
***
Paul Joseph Watson - Leftists Cope & Seethe Over Trump Win
https://rumble.com/embed/v5l2gab/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths