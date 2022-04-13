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America on the Verge of Nuclear War: Dr. Peter Pry
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134 views • April 13, 2022
Will Biden's incompetence finally lead to a cataclysmic end? Dr. Peter Pry returns to the Liberty Monks to sound the alarm on the real threat of a nuclear conflict with Russia. Dr. Pry is Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and Director of the U.S. Nuclear Strategy Forum. Dr. Pry served on the Congressional EMP Commission and worked for the House Armed Services Committee and the CIA.
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www.libertymonks.com
Facebook page
Follow us on Twitter
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
Show Notes:
Books by Dr. Pry Here
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