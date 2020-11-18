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PCR TESTING - FALSE POSITIVES explained by Dr. Thomas Cowan
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90 views • November 18, 2020
Does all this PCR-testing for C-19 confuse you too? Many still wonder what a false positive is, why are most positive tested people not ill at all and never get ill? Why do we all at once have many more C-19 cases when there is more testing done? All this is confusing.
We need a clear normal explanation for normal people so we can start to understand. Dr. Thomas Cowan explains very cleary for ALL to understand what the PCR test is, what the test was made for by Dr. Kary Mulles, what it can do, what it cannot do and how it can be misused or misinterpretated etc. He also explains all about the (not yet?) isolation & purification of C19
This is valuable information that you can easliy share with friends & family to better understand what is going on and how they count "cases", ill people, positive or negative infected people etc.
Is there any hope for our future, or are we surrendered to the merciless hands of these wicked techno-inventors and technocrats-mega-billionaires who want to depopulate the earth and seize total control over humanity using their quantum computers, robots and other techno-tools?
Yes, there is hope. The future is brighter than we can even imagine!
This is not a doom and gloom scenario, but a wake up call for humanity to stop blindly believing the media and politicians, and rise up for a future of freedom.
I invite you to go into your heart and listen to all those inventors, doctors, scientists, technoctrats going crazy over their inventions, overseeing if humanity will survive. We are at a turning point, most know about Atlantis, that destroyed our world. Are we doing it again? I invite you to pray and help lead humanity into a new era of hope, restoration, loving communication and more freedom than we have ever known.
You can find Dr. Cowan´s Interviews on all social media platforms, the deleted ones mostly on bitchute
his website: https://fourfoldhealing.com/
I invite you to be active and do your own research to be able to grow in consciousness and awareness. you find me:
Carolina Hehenkamp: https://carolinahehenkamp.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carolinahehen...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chehenkamp
We need a clear normal explanation for normal people so we can start to understand. Dr. Thomas Cowan explains very cleary for ALL to understand what the PCR test is, what the test was made for by Dr. Kary Mulles, what it can do, what it cannot do and how it can be misused or misinterpretated etc. He also explains all about the (not yet?) isolation & purification of C19
This is valuable information that you can easliy share with friends & family to better understand what is going on and how they count "cases", ill people, positive or negative infected people etc.
Is there any hope for our future, or are we surrendered to the merciless hands of these wicked techno-inventors and technocrats-mega-billionaires who want to depopulate the earth and seize total control over humanity using their quantum computers, robots and other techno-tools?
Yes, there is hope. The future is brighter than we can even imagine!
This is not a doom and gloom scenario, but a wake up call for humanity to stop blindly believing the media and politicians, and rise up for a future of freedom.
I invite you to go into your heart and listen to all those inventors, doctors, scientists, technoctrats going crazy over their inventions, overseeing if humanity will survive. We are at a turning point, most know about Atlantis, that destroyed our world. Are we doing it again? I invite you to pray and help lead humanity into a new era of hope, restoration, loving communication and more freedom than we have ever known.
You can find Dr. Cowan´s Interviews on all social media platforms, the deleted ones mostly on bitchute
his website: https://fourfoldhealing.com/
I invite you to be active and do your own research to be able to grow in consciousness and awareness. you find me:
Carolina Hehenkamp: https://carolinahehenkamp.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carolinahehen...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chehenkamp
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