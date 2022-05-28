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Baby-Snatching Nurse Hold Newborn Hostage: Family Reunited After Standoff With Hospital Thugs
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110 views • May 28, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
EMERGENCY. THIS IS A MUST-WATCH! Todd Murray and his wife have had their newborn baby STOLEN from them by hospital staff, after Mrs. Murray tested positive for COVID-19 with ZERO symptoms. This is a BABY HOSTAGE!
Find out more on how to help this family in need at
givesendgo.com/newbornliberty
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16cuf8-baby-snatching-nurse-hold-newborn-hostage-family-reunited-after-standoff-wi.html
EMERGENCY. THIS IS A MUST-WATCH! Todd Murray and his wife have had their newborn baby STOLEN from them by hospital staff, after Mrs. Murray tested positive for COVID-19 with ZERO symptoms. This is a BABY HOSTAGE!
Find out more on how to help this family in need at
givesendgo.com/newbornliberty
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16cuf8-baby-snatching-nurse-hold-newborn-hostage-family-reunited-after-standoff-wi.html
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