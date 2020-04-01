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Rush Limbaugh claims media and Drudge are trying to scare people about the coronavirus
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86 views • April 01, 2020
by Mike Brest | March 31, 2020 05:55 PM
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed some members of the media were exaggerating the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on hospitals.
Source: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rush-limbaugh-claims-media-and-drudge-are-trying-to-scare-people-about-the-coronavirus
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Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed some members of the media were exaggerating the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on hospitals.
Source: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rush-limbaugh-claims-media-and-drudge-are-trying-to-scare-people-about-the-coronavirus
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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