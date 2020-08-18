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Democrats in Power Means YOU Are Powerless
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114 views • August 18, 2020
Gov Newsom is forced to admit that “renewable energy” can’t produce. Philadelphia can’t control violence so asks law abiding citizens to turn in guns. Austin takes money from police and gives it abortion clinics because “Black Lives Matter”?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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