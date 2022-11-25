PROTEST "ARREST IN PLACE"(forced 'shelter in place'). OPEN AIR LOCKDOWN STRATEGIES BEING DEPLOYED

Not that we need to worry about it here. No one protests... but we will and if it's not too late, which knowing us, it will be, there's a strategy the powers that be are using. I'm curious what you think. It doesn't look like something that'd work against armed civilians exercising constitutional rights BUT, remember, those rights have been suspended for you courtesy of JoBoo/Trump national state of emergency... check this out. Pass it on. We need to be aware of this and know this may be tried against the people here at some point. My Disquss doesn't work. Brighteon takes down any replies from me to you so email me at [email protected]