REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER EIGHTEEN, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS— WELCOME BACK TO ANOTHER AMAZING TEACHING ON THE BOOK OF REVELATION. TODAY’S SHOW WILL ANSWER THE QUESTION AS TO WHO COULD BE “MYSTERY BABYLON” AND WHO IT CANNOT BE. WE ALSO HEAR ABOUT THE COMPLETE AND TOTAL DESTRUCTION OF MYSTERY BABYLON IN ONE HOUR, COULD THIS BE LITERALLY OR OTHERWISE? TUNE IN TO FIND OUT!

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-53-Revelation-for-Beginners-Chapter-Eighteen-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1g3f9c

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!

