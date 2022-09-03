InfoWars - Mass Formation Hypnosis - The Psychology of Totalitarianism Exposed - Professor Mattias Desmet In Studio - 9-02-2022

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Dr. Mattias Desmet of https://mattiasdesmet.substack.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the psychology of totalitarianism and mass formation hypnosis.Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!