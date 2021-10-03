© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEATHS OF PEOPLE WHO HAD COVID VACCINATION "NO CAUSE FOR CONCERN"- VACCINOLOGIST SAYS LOL
Follow
1
Share
Report
240 views • October 03, 2021
LISTEN FROM THIS VACCINOLOGIST LIE THROUGH HER TEETH AND SAY THERE IS NO CONCERN ABOUT THE DEATHS OF VACCINATED PEOPLE,LOL LMFAO,SMH, PEOPLE WAKE UPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!!!! THIS REPORT WAS DONE ON MAY 9 2021.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.