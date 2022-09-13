Juna Serita - "Hunter" - Music Video [Funk/Jazz]

Juna Serita album : https://linkco.re/gzf64FE3?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JunaSeritaMusic
bass / composed / video edited by Juna Serita
soprano / tenor saxophon Harumo Imai
keyboard / synth Hideaki "DE-Hi"Sugiura
percussion Frank Moka
drums Rodney Ruckus
mix Masayuki Minato
