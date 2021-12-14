California plans to copy Texas abortion tactics for gun control

Judge Napolitano



Judge Napolitano breaks down how California Governor Gavin Newsom aims to copy the Texas abortion tactics to bring about more gun control, and he details why the Governor's plans won't work.

#California #GunControl #Constitution



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California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that his administration will push for a new measure, modeled after Texas’s controversial abortion ban, to limit the sale of assault weapons and “ghost guns” in the state.



The proposed bill, according to a press release from Newsom, would allow Californians to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” for damages — the same injunction-skirting mechanism Texas has used to ban all abortions after six weeks, which has so far been permitted by the Supreme Court.



“If that’s the precedent then we’ll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets,” Newsom said in a tweet Saturday. “If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives.”