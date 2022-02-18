STOP, Children! Don't Take that JAB!!!*They're injecting something over here**But what it is ain't exactly clear**There's a white-coated man in a lab**Tellin' me I got to take his jab********It's time we STOP, childrenGet the facts!'Better think again......Don't take that "vaxx".********There's battle-lines being drawn**It's always darkest before the dawn**Bold people speakin' their piece**Gettin' so much censorship**From the elites********It's time we STOP, childrenGet the facts!'Better think again......Don't take that "vaxx".********In the face of this deceit**There are ten-thousand people in the streets**Honkin' horns & carryin' fuel**In defiance of tyrants and fools********It's time we STOP, childrenGet the facts!'Better think again......Don't take that "vaxx".********Now you have nothing to fear**Whenever your conscience is clear**But if you sell Truth out for lies**Very soon you gonna**Meet your demise.********It's time we STOP, childrenGet the facts!'Better think again......Don't take that "vaxx".**************It's time we STOP, childrenGet the facts!'Better think again......Don't take that "vaxx".**************It's time we STOP, childrenGet the facts!'Better think again......Don't take that "vaxx".**************It's time we STOP, childrenGet the facts!'Better think again......Don't take that "vaxx".*******