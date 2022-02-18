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STOP, Children! Don't Take that JAB!!!
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239 views • February 18, 2022
STOP, Children! Don't Take that JAB!!!
https://tv.gab.com/channel/projectsee/view/stop-children-dont-take-that-620f9a17068e101e510271b8
*They're injecting something over here*
*But what it is ain't exactly clear*
*There's a white-coated man in a lab*
*Tellin' me I got to take his jab*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*There's battle-lines being drawn*
*It's always darkest before the dawn*
*Bold people speakin' their piece*
*Gettin' so much censorship*
*From the elites*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*In the face of this deceit*
*There are ten-thousand people in the streets*
*Honkin' horns & carryin' fuel*
*In defiance of tyrants and fools*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*Now you have nothing to fear*
*Whenever your conscience is clear*
*But if you sell Truth out for lies*
*Very soon you gonna*
*Meet your demise.*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
https://tv.gab.com/channel/projectsee/view/stop-children-dont-take-that-620f9a17068e101e510271b8
*They're injecting something over here*
*But what it is ain't exactly clear*
*There's a white-coated man in a lab*
*Tellin' me I got to take his jab*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*There's battle-lines being drawn*
*It's always darkest before the dawn*
*Bold people speakin' their piece*
*Gettin' so much censorship*
*From the elites*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*In the face of this deceit*
*There are ten-thousand people in the streets*
*Honkin' horns & carryin' fuel*
*In defiance of tyrants and fools*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*Now you have nothing to fear*
*Whenever your conscience is clear*
*But if you sell Truth out for lies*
*Very soon you gonna*
*Meet your demise.*
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
*******
It's time we STOP, children
Get the facts!
'Better think again...
...Don't take that "vaxx".
*******
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