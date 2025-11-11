Morning Manna - Nov 11, 2025 - The Parable of the Sower Pt 2

In this Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue Matthew 13:3–9 (KJV), exploring how the wayside, stony ground, thorns, and good ground reveal the true condition of our hearts. They warn how distractions and “dirty birds” steal the word, why fast growth without roots collapses under heat, and how the cares of life and deceitfulness of riches choke faith like brambles—until the Holy Spirit burns them out. The encouragement: become good soil that bears 30, 60, and 100-fold—a harvest for Christ, as He sows us into places that need light and hope.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com