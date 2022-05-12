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Ep. 698 – School Passes Disabled Student Despite Him Never Attending Class This Year
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11 views • May 12, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Baltimore, where a stunning investigation finds a student with special needs received a report card showing passing grades for first semester. The only problem is that he has not attended a single day of class
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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