The recently declassified Operation Northwoods documents kept Top Secret for 40 years outline a US government plot to kill hundreds, probably thousands, of American citizens for political gain. In 1962, President JFK’s Joint Chief of Staff General L. L. Lemnitzer masterminded the Northwoods plan in order to start a war with Cuba. The American people certainly did not want a war and neither did Castro, so a series of false-flag operations were designed to cause a “helpful wave of indignation” and get the people behind a war. The methods to be employed were many and varied from starting rumors using clandestine radio, to sinking and setting fires to US ships, dressing like Cubans to attack US bases, blowing up ammunition/planes, starting fires/riots, and last but not least, hijacking and shooting down a commercial passenger plane. The document actually says that “Casualty lists in U.S. newspapers would cause a helpful wave of indignation.” They even planned to “conduct funerals for mock victims” to gain added public support if there weren’t enough real victims. All this was already approved and signed by every Joint Chief of Staff and the Secretary of Defense when President John F. Kennedy received it. Thankfully for us all, JFK refused to sign the Northwoods document and the plan was never carried out, but its very existence proves that the government is certainly not always friendly and looking out for our best interests.



The following presentation "Top Secret CIA Declassified Operation Northwoods" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay



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