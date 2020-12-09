Chinese professor claims influence over US politicians, spy slept with US mayors, Tulsi, Swalwell

#ChristineFang #Spy #Tulsi #EricSwalwell #RoKhanna #FBI #CIA #China



A suspected Chinese Intelligence operative developed substantial ties with California law makers as part of a political operation at the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security, it has been revealed.



An exclusive report detailing the alleged work of Chinese national Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, was published by Axios.



Fang reportedly targeted budding politicians, including a US congressman, in California's Bay Area and across the county from 2011 to 2015.



During her time in the US, Axios reports that Fang had her sights set on Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, one of the youngest members of the House.



Fang reportedly interacted with Swalwell at several events, helped fundraise for his re-election campaign and helped put at least one intern into his office.



The alleged operative also fundraised for Tulsi Gabbard, as well as had a romantic or s***** relationship with at least two US mayors from the Midwest.



Fang's suspected operations ended during the Obama administration when she fled the US amid a FBI counterintelligence probe. They first discovered Fang while reportedly surveilling a different person.



Axios noted that the investigation provided another look into Beijing's efforts to influence US political groups.



Concerns about Beijing's influence in the US has troubled the Trump administration and will likely continue into the Biden administration.



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President Donald Trump has tweeted video of a Chinese professor suggesting that China has managed to influence U.S. policy for decades thanks to a special network of relationships with people at the upper echelons of American power.



The video, which had originally been posted on Weibo but has since been removed from Chinese social media according to Fox News, depicts Di Dongsheng, a professor and associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University in Beijing.



Tucker Carlson shared a clip at the top of his show on Monday evening.



In the video Professor Di suggests that China has managed to influence American policies for decades through a special undercover network of 'old friends' who were at the highest levels of the U.S. government and financial institutions.



Di notes that everything changed the moment the Trump administration came to power.



Although Di said he was unable to give specific details without compromising the identities of those involved, he revealed how President Trump's trade war with China caused huge upset over ties that had been nurtured for decades between Washington and Beijing.



'Trump waged a trade war with us. Why couldn't we handle him? Why is it that between 1992 and 2016 we always resolved issues with US? Did you guys know?' Di asked the Chinese audience in his 18 minute long presentation.



'Now, I'm going to drop a bomb: Because we had people up there inside America's core circle of power, we had our old friends,' said Di, noting that he needed to speak carefully so as not to reveal the identities of those involved.