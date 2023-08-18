Create New Account
[Nov 30, 2016] TFR - 88 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson and Brian Mullin: Flat Earth and Scientism Exposed
In this episode, recorded on 11/30/16, I spoke with Robbie Davidson and Brian Mullin about their documentary, "Scientism Exposed." Should we trust "science" (falsely so-called) or the truth of Scripture? We discussed evolution, flat earth and more.


Here is the NASA link to the 2003 pic of the Earth: https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/SearchPhotos/photo.pl?mission=ISS007&roll=E&frame=10807


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


