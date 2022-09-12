Resisting the collapse of Western Civilization | LifeSiteNews: InFocus

While globalist elites continue their attempts to oppress the world's population, their ultimate success is not inevitable. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of InFocus as he discusses how everyday individuals have fought back against the brutality of tyranny and how individuals must continue to respond and be prepared to answer the further degradation of civilization.
