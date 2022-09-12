Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Resisting the collapse of Western Civilization | LifeSiteNews: InFocus
40 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

While globalist elites continue their attempts to oppress the world's population, their ultimate success is not inevitable. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of InFocus as he discusses how everyday individuals have fought back against the brutality of tyranny and how individuals must continue to respond and be prepared to answer the further degradation of civilization.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_InFocus_ep6_091222

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_InFocus_ep6_091222

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
tyrannywestern civilizationcatholicsim

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket