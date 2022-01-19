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File A Religious Exemption To The Shot? The Unlawful Pretrial Services Agency Will Target You
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30 views • January 19, 2022
Not only was the supreme Court's opinion last week unconstitutional in the fact that it completely ignored the separation of powers in the US Constitution, but we are discovering that new federal agencies are being put into place, namely the Pretrial Services Agency, that appears to target those who have applied for religious exemptions from the experimental COVID shot. Maija Hahn joins me for the latest on this development.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/file-a-religious-exemption-to-the-shot-the-unlawful-pretrial-services-agency-will-target-you-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/file-a-religious-exemption-to-the-shot-the-unlawful-pretrial-services-agency-will-target-you-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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