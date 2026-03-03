⚡️Epstein regime is doing their job - Israel & US learned from the Gaza genocide - to bomb more hospitals, schools, mosques & children

⚡️🇮🇱 The Epstein regime is doing their job.

The lesson Israel and the US learned from the Gaza genocide is to bomb more hospitals, schools, mosques and children.

Footage: Iran Screenshot

Adding:

Is Saudi Arabia Preparing to Attack Iran? HIMARS Deployed to Bahrain

Today, a senior Israeli official told Israel’s Kan News: “We believe Saudi Arabia will soon strike Iran after being hit yesterday.”

Tasnim, citing a senior Iranian Military official, reported that the attack on Aramco was an Israeli false flag. The claim was reinforced by statements from Tucker Carlson, who said Israelis were preparing false flag attacks in the Gulf.

Yesterday, a video surfaced showing HIMARS launchers in ATACMS configuration being deployed to Bahrain as part of the GCC’s Peninsula Shield Force, now known as the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Given Israeli media reports that Saudi Arabia quietly urged the Epstein Coalition to strike Iran, it appears that all the pieces may be falling into place for Saudi involvement in an attack on Iran.

This could have major consequences. Since Iran lacks effective counter-battery capabilities, it would likely respond with missiles and drones targeting the kingdom, further escalating the conflict.



