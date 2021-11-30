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Ep. 23 The Shift, new portal, great awakening, matrix, ascension, and more!
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16 views • November 30, 2021
Did you feel the shift!? Are your ears ringing, head pressure, cold symptoms, increased sensitivity, and more? What is the Matrix...are we in a matrix?
What is ascension?
#matrix
#ascension
#portals
#lightbeings
#raiseyourvibe
#repent
#forgive
#quantumhealing
#bodycode
#mazerunner
#hungergames
#lionsgateportal
#5d
#3d
#12dtrap
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
What is ascension?
#matrix
#ascension
#portals
#lightbeings
#raiseyourvibe
#repent
#forgive
#quantumhealing
#bodycode
#mazerunner
#hungergames
#lionsgateportal
#5d
#3d
#12dtrap
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
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