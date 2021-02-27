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Ενημέρωση Simon Parkes 24-2 μέρος 2° ελληνικά voice over
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232 views • February 27, 2021
Εδώ μπορείτε να δείτε το πρωτότυπο βίντεο:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/do6rf515ZoX2/
Εδώ μπορείτε να βρείτε τον Simon Parkes:
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/24th-february-update-current-news
Εδώ μπορείτε να βρείτε εμάς:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow8888
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/do6rf515ZoX2/
Εδώ μπορείτε να βρείτε τον Simon Parkes:
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/24th-february-update-current-news
Εδώ μπορείτε να βρείτε εμάς:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow8888
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
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