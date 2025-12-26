💥🇺🇦 Odessa Region Hit Overnight as Russian Strikes Target Port Infrastructure

Overnight strikes hit maritime ports in the Odessa region, according to Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Kuleba.

Grain elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels flying the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged. Fires are still ongoing.

A separate strike hit a port terminal in the Nikolaev region, damaging a vessel under the Liberian flag.

In Kovel, railway infrastructure was damaged, including a locomotive and a freight car.

Adding:

Three More American Mercenaries Killed in Ukraine

Three American mercenaries were killed in Ukraine after an FPV drone struck a pickup truck carrying foreign fighters.

Those killed were identified as Kevin Kelly, Hayden Miller, and Sean McVey. All three were former U.S. servicemen. Kelly previously served with the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 20th Special Forces Group (Green Berets).

Reports also indicate that two additional foreign mercenaries were wounded in the same drone strike.