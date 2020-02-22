Field Strip the Desert Tech MDR

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Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
https://amzn.to/2NIwWxt
Sentry Solutions Tuf Cloth
https://amzn.to/2ZA9LrF
Tipton Gun Butler (rifle stand)
https://amzn.to/2MKb8lq
Hoppe's Viper Bore Snake
https://amzn.to/346HHiR
Hoppes 9 Bore Solvent
https://amzn.to/2ZyewWI
Duraskin Gloves Large
Disposable industrial grade powder free gloves
Gloves are ambidextrous; micro-textured finger tips
Black color, 6 mil thickness
https://amzn.to/2Zxk5jT