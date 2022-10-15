Welcome To Proverbs Club.Stench Of The Wicked.
Proverbs 13:5 (NIV).
5) The righteous hate what is false,
but the wicked make themselves a stench
and bring shame on themselves.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous walk only in truth.
The Wicked stink from their reprehensible ways.
