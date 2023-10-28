My heart broke when I witnessed him crawling from the roadside into the river to protect himself

Pitiful Animal





Oct 27, 2023





Sundays were supposed to be relaxing days - but not for dogs in Bali

It was just another day of neglect, abandonment and other things.

His neck represented a necklace showing that he had an owner.

He had been abandoned for a long time. He was so exhausted.

We would get him out right now

It looked like he had a serious neck problem, most likely nerve related.

His hind legs were not working properly.

It broke my heart to hear and see him dragging himself

from the middle of the street down the roadside sewer to protect himself

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6PGTg8B7ds