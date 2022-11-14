Episode 137 - Demonic Possession: The Horrifying Lori Vallow Daybell Case

I share with you my feelings on the a case involving demonic possession of Lori Vallow Daybell, also called "The Doomsday Mom", and how demons, if you allow them and entertain them, can set you up on a horrible path.
Enjoy!
Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO_h8nqcR8Y
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.