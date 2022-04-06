BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicolene Filmalter - Die Skeppingsweek: Dag 1-4 - Skepping Tot Herskepping Deel 1a
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
309 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 06, 2022
1a. Die Skeppingsweek: Dag 1-4
In die eerste episode, leer ons oor die gebeure rondom Dag een tot vier van die Skeppingsweek. God het alles uit niks geskape: Tyd, ruimte, materie, energie, ’n atmosfeer, die buitenste ruim asook die son, maan en al die biljoene der biljoene sterre. In die eerste vier dae het God dus al die fisiese toestande geskep in voorbereiding vir die baie spesiale lewende wesens wat Hy ingedagte gehad het.

Link to this episode in English:
https://youtu.be/uE4P1YcIXJ0

Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com

Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
KINYARWANDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skPd14mhBBI&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5OXy2TyUBzPM7cVcPhfQGe
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
POLISH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav

Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds
Keywords
nicolenefilmaltercreation to recreation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Chase Codewell
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Iva Greene
UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

Kevin Hughes
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy