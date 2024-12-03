Tidying Up | Japanology Plus - S01E65 | NHK World Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exibido originalmente em 10 de Dezembro de 2015
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Tidying Up
Publicado há 5 anos
Créditos: Japanology Plus, NHK World-Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7l4fv9
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 5 anos
Episode Number : 64
Season : 1
Originally Aired : Thursday, December 10, 2015
Since ancient times in Japan, cleanliness has been seen as a moral virtue. It's part of living life well. And now the world is embracing a Japanese approach to keeping things neat and tidy. This time, our topic is tidying up, and how it reflects the spiritual heritage of Japan. Our expert guest is Nagisa Tatsumi, an author who writes about housework and daily life. One of her books focuses on the "art of discarding", and it has sold well over a million copies. And in Plus One, how to clean house, Japanese style.
