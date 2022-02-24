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Revelation 14: The 144K, 3 Angels and 2 Harvests
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107 views • February 24, 2022
Revelation 12 provides the framework for the whole book of Revelation. We can fit the events of Revelation 14 into the Revelation 12 narrative, thus arriving at a larger timeline...including 2 rapture events!
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16dHNNvvyJ6jZ7WBLFnkWag-ysvIiJ0g6/view?usp=sharing
Watching part 1 of this series is STRONGLY recommended.
Link to part one: Revelation 12 https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16dHNNvvyJ6jZ7WBLFnkWag-ysvIiJ0g6/view?usp=sharing
Watching part 1 of this series is STRONGLY recommended.
Link to part one: Revelation 12 https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
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