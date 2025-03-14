BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God Won
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

God won, and all of our great tours, our God is in control, and we're going to stop genetically modifying. We've injured a lot, but we have the healing. Thanks to using God's natural laws of science, we've actually stopped that singularity event. Makes me happy. How close we came.

We all know we won right now because it's 2025; they were nowhere close to getting to our genetic code and modifying that.

Yeah, they did a lot of injury, but they could never get to our X chromosome. They can make women go away all they want, but every human being that ever walked the earth, including Jesus Christ, had an X chromosome! That's your antiviral; that's your anti-parasitic that makes sure it can never happen.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/12/2025

ThrivetTime Show with Clay Clark: What Is The Singularity? What Is Synthetic mRNA Agenda? What Is the Neuralink Agenda? What Is the Artificial Intelligence Agenda? https://rumble.com/v6qlgi2-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-the-singularity-what-is-synthetic-mrna.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthaisingularityelon muskjudy mikovits
