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Within 30 days God will rattle the structure of the politics, Kamala betrayed -Tim Dixon 2021-02-23
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1041 views • February 24, 2021
The Angel of death will strike
God will rattle the structure of the politics
Kamala Harris will be betrayed, and turn on those who turned on her
God's going to turn the tables
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
God will rattle the structure of the politics
Kamala Harris will be betrayed, and turn on those who turned on her
God's going to turn the tables
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
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