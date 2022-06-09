Depopulation crisis as more poison jab, xfiles predictive programming, food shortage

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The Fourth Industrial Revolution, as explained by World Economic Forum guru Klaus Schwab, will lead to a “fusion” of every human being’s physical, biological and digital identities. It’s basically the dawning of a new era based on transhumanism and technocracy, something akin to what was laid out in the novel Brave New World.
But they can’t get there until they reset everything. Kill off the old. Bring on the new.