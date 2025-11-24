ChatGPT is Turning Everyone Into Bots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ChatGPT users are outsourcing every thought to AI, replacing their own words with generated text, and becoming addicted to the always-available assistant, all while OpenAI's own research shows GPT-5 has just a 55% accuracy rate.
Kim Kardashian & Teyana Taylor Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IU2z7awLSk
OpenAI GPT-5 System Card: https://cdn.openai.com/gpt-5-system-card.pdf
