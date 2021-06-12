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Doctor Explains Vaccine Blood Clots
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345 views • June 12, 2021
HE WARNED US in February of 2021! Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.
Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.
In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.
Mirrored from Journeyman Pictures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyPjAfNNA-U
Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.
In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.
Mirrored from Journeyman Pictures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyPjAfNNA-U
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