The Deep End of Public Education
A StoneWall's Perspective
Published 14 days ago

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews author, podcaster, and mama bear, Kristin Grubbs. Kristin started getting curious about what was going on in her children's local school system in 2021, and she decided to go to the school board meetings. After attending school board meetings, she decided to take a deeper dive into her school system, and what she found was SHOCKING! Kristin talks about her finds in her book, The Deep End of Public Education. 

