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Important Instructions to Receive EMS Broadcast
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3121 views • January 10, 2021
Apple has threatened to block iPhones from receiving EMS Alerts with the next update. Here are some tips to secure your iPhone to be able to receive EMS Alerts *IF POTUS deems necessary to use EMS broadcast in the coming days, and also, to prevent Apple from deleting your Parler App from your iPhone.
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