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EntertheStars: BetweenTheHeadlines...[06.10.2021]
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20 views • October 07, 2021
- MeatlessMacDs, Bo'sWaronChicken, FBStrawManonFire & RumpInflationPredictions
They build these platforms to later take them down. FB, the master of all sensorship, is being accused on not sensoring enough.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen-misinformation-public-60-minutes-2021-10-03/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/facebooks-very-very-bad-day-services-go-down-as-stock-plunges-in-wake-of-whistleblower-revelations-11633365581?siteid=yhoof2
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-on-inflation-its-very-scary-130054856.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/18-000-shots-given-nyc-120305666.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/a37c5cc9-586b-3651-8141-cad0735dea27/new-vaccines-might-be-needed.html
https://www.barrons.com/articles/covid-vaccine-stocks-51633349371?siteid=yhoof2
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hitting-the-books-how-to-talk-to-a-science-denier-lee-mcintyre-mit-press-153022138.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trying-sense-covids-mysterious-2-121821028.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mcdonalds-targets-net-zero-emissions-101036232.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jason-aldean-california-gov-gavin-newsom-vaccine-mandate-kids-school-170010634.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-administration-takes-aim-big-131347961.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biggest-employers-successfully-enacting-vaccine-132304785.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ny-man-charged-felony-could-122745338.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/washington-woman-dies-rare-blood-212400289.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/the-last-major-wave-of-infection-do-falling-covid-cases-signal-the-end-of-the-us-pandemic-203343478.html
1,248 views Streamed live 76 minutes ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L2sQDUNAWvk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
They build these platforms to later take them down. FB, the master of all sensorship, is being accused on not sensoring enough.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen-misinformation-public-60-minutes-2021-10-03/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/facebooks-very-very-bad-day-services-go-down-as-stock-plunges-in-wake-of-whistleblower-revelations-11633365581?siteid=yhoof2
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-on-inflation-its-very-scary-130054856.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/18-000-shots-given-nyc-120305666.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/a37c5cc9-586b-3651-8141-cad0735dea27/new-vaccines-might-be-needed.html
https://www.barrons.com/articles/covid-vaccine-stocks-51633349371?siteid=yhoof2
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hitting-the-books-how-to-talk-to-a-science-denier-lee-mcintyre-mit-press-153022138.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trying-sense-covids-mysterious-2-121821028.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mcdonalds-targets-net-zero-emissions-101036232.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jason-aldean-california-gov-gavin-newsom-vaccine-mandate-kids-school-170010634.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-administration-takes-aim-big-131347961.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biggest-employers-successfully-enacting-vaccine-132304785.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ny-man-charged-felony-could-122745338.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/washington-woman-dies-rare-blood-212400289.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/the-last-major-wave-of-infection-do-falling-covid-cases-signal-the-end-of-the-us-pandemic-203343478.html
1,248 views Streamed live 76 minutes ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L2sQDUNAWvk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
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