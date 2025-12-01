© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Kelly's Commie Balloons 💯
-----------------
While many Americans are searching for the best online holiday deals and figuring out what to watch on Netflix tonight, a storm is gathering. Decisions that are being made right now could radically alter the course of human history, but most of the population is so self-occupied that they don’t even realize what is happening. We could soon find ourselves involved in multiple global wars simultaneously, and once we reach that stage there will be no turning back.