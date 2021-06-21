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The Gates Of Hell Are Wide Open - Dr Coleman
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190 views • June 21, 2021
Dr Coleman makes some up front statements which those of us who are awake may already know. Thankfully to the many 100's of people who are now coming out of the covid closet and telling it how it is, the news is spreading through nearly every medium used in our modern times. Peoples, there is not excuse, today. to say you did not know about the dangers of these jabs, that being the case, why are thousands and thousands of people still lining up for them? The stark truth is, they have been brainwashed and nothing or no one will persuade them otherwise.
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