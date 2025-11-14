BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kash Patel is Suing Me for $5 Million over a RETWEET - Elijah Schaffer, The Jimmy Dore Show, Nov 13
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1337 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 1 day ago

“Kash Patel Is Suing Me For $5 Million Over A RETWEET!” – Elijah Schaffer

The Jimmy Dore Show (link to this show below)

Jimmy interviews political commentator Elijah Schaffer, who says he was recently hit with a $5 million defamation suit filed by FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, after he reposted a captionless image suggesting Wilkins is part of a “honeypot” operation — a move Schaffer calls baseless “lawfare” intended to intimidate critics of Israel. Schaffer argues the case weaponizes the courts as a proxy for government power, risks discovery into Patel’s communications, and exposes potential conflicts of interest between Patel and the legal team filing the suit.

He tell Jimmy this lawsuit is merely part of a broader crackdown on dissent about Israel that includes border detentions, account takedowns, and corporate/media pressure, and says he’s preparing a vigorous legal and public-defense response.

Elijah Schaffer on Twitter: / elijahschaffer

Elijah Schaffer’s website: https://www.rifttv.com/

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Twitter: / jimmy_dore

Facebook: / jimmydoreshow

Instagram: / thejimmydoreshow

WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)

ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://thejimmydoreshow.dashery.com/

https://dobynsfamilycreations.com/col...

DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

Jimmy Dore on Twitter: / jimmy_dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: / miserablelib

About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.

This video link, at YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maYm5RDgIOY

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy