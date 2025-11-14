Kash Patel is Suing Me for $5 Million over a RETWEET - Elijah Schaffer, The Jimmy Dore Show, Nov 13

“Kash Patel Is Suing Me For $5 Million Over A RETWEET!” – Elijah Schaffer

The Jimmy Dore Show (link to this show below)

Jimmy interviews political commentator Elijah Schaffer, who says he was recently hit with a $5 million defamation suit filed by FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, after he reposted a captionless image suggesting Wilkins is part of a “honeypot” operation — a move Schaffer calls baseless “lawfare” intended to intimidate critics of Israel. Schaffer argues the case weaponizes the courts as a proxy for government power, risks discovery into Patel’s communications, and exposes potential conflicts of interest between Patel and the legal team filing the suit.

He tell Jimmy this lawsuit is merely part of a broader crackdown on dissent about Israel that includes border detentions, account takedowns, and corporate/media pressure, and says he’s preparing a vigorous legal and public-defense response.

Elijah Schaffer on Twitter: / elijahschaffer

Elijah Schaffer’s website: https://www.rifttv.com/

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Twitter: / jimmy_dore

Facebook: / jimmydoreshow

Instagram: / thejimmydoreshow

WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)

ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://thejimmydoreshow.dashery.com/

https://dobynsfamilycreations.com/col...

DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

Jimmy Dore on Twitter: / jimmy_dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: / miserablelib

About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.

This video link, at YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maYm5RDgIOY