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They want you to think you are ALONE, but there are MILLIONS of us WORLDWIDE [Repost 10 Dec 2021]
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30 views • March 22, 2022
They want you to think you are ALONE, but there are MILLIONS of us WORLDWIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JudsVEbEC8NZ/
Repost 10 Dec 2021
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Sources used:
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CXZFfI
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - This Is A War
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FI5Ou7
Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed [Shane's Edit]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TPyeTD
NightLight - C.O.V.I.D 19
NightLight https://soundcloud.com/user-952369972/nightlight-c-o-v-i-d-19?utm_source=clipboard&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
ENORMOUS Protests Across Australia: Compilation Of Massive Rallies From Perth, Melbourne, Sydney+++
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Australia-protest-11-20:2?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests Across France Against VaxPass Segregation & Coercion. Paris Protest & Police Violence
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/France-manifs-11-20:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Brussels Belgium Against VaxPass Tyranny & Segregation. NO COERCION!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Brussels-11-21:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Zagreb, Croatia Against Mandates, Segregation & Lockdowns
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Zagreb-Croatia-11-20:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Austria's HUGE Uprising For Medical Freedom. NO Mandatory Vax! NO Lockdowns! NO Unvaxxed Jail!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/austria-protests-11-20:8?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests In Italy For Medical Freedom And Human Rights. NO GREEN PASS!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Italy-Protest-11-20:6?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JudsVEbEC8NZ/
Repost 10 Dec 2021
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Sources used:
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CXZFfI
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - This Is A War
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FI5Ou7
Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed [Shane's Edit]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TPyeTD
NightLight - C.O.V.I.D 19
NightLight https://soundcloud.com/user-952369972/nightlight-c-o-v-i-d-19?utm_source=clipboard&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
ENORMOUS Protests Across Australia: Compilation Of Massive Rallies From Perth, Melbourne, Sydney+++
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Australia-protest-11-20:2?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests Across France Against VaxPass Segregation & Coercion. Paris Protest & Police Violence
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/France-manifs-11-20:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Brussels Belgium Against VaxPass Tyranny & Segregation. NO COERCION!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Brussels-11-21:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Zagreb, Croatia Against Mandates, Segregation & Lockdowns
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Zagreb-Croatia-11-20:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Austria's HUGE Uprising For Medical Freedom. NO Mandatory Vax! NO Lockdowns! NO Unvaxxed Jail!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/austria-protests-11-20:8?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests In Italy For Medical Freedom And Human Rights. NO GREEN PASS!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Italy-Protest-11-20:6?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
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