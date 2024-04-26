Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Lawfare Enables Salacious Propaganda to be Injected into American Minds
channel image
Recharge Freedom
334 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

The Democrats are engaging in lawfare against Donald Trump, which gives the corporate Democrat media, the ability to push out salacious headlines, infecting the mind of low information voters. #lawfare #democrats #headlines #trump

Keywords
democratsdemocratmoneydonald trumpamericansstormy danielsus politicsdavidtriallawfarestupid peopletrump 2024hushlow information voterslaw fairsalacious headlinespecker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket